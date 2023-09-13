HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- CenterPoint Energy and the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) will be holding a public field hearing on Wednesday, September 13 at the Old National Events Center Plaza in the Locust Room.

CenterPoint is asking the IURC to allow it to raise rates for a five year infrastructure upgrade. The proposed projects would be built between 2024 and 2028 and would include transmission line rebuilds, substation rebuilds and security upgrades, power pole replacements and additional distribution system upgrades throughout the utility’s electric service territory.

According to a release by the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor (OUCC), the increases would add $2.55 to a 1,000-Kilowatt hour monthly residential bill in 2024, which would increase each year to $14.68 in 2028.

The IURC’s public field hearing on CenterPoint’s request is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. and will allow consumers to speak directly to the commission under oath and on the record to become part of the case records.

No final decisions about the case will be made at the hearing, and the IURC will ultimately render a decision after weighing evidence from CenterPoint, the OUCC and other intervening parties.