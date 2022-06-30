INDIANA (WEHT) – CenterPoint Energy is alerting customers of reported increases in door-to-door, phone call and text messages scams. Officials say people are impersonating CenterPoint Energy and employing various tactics including requests to check electric meters at homes and spoofing company phone numbers to threaten service disconnection.

CenterPoint Energy says it will never call a customer and demand payment over the phone to avoid immediate disconnection. The company will also never ask customers to make payments with a pre-paid debit card, gift card, any form of cryptocurrency or third-party digital payment mobile applications. Technicians will also have a company badge to display when performing work.

“We encourage customers to remain on high alert as we continue to see utility scams on the rise across our service territories,” said Ashley Babcock, Vice President, Indiana and Ohio Gas. “Any customer who is approached with what they believe to be a scam should report the incident to CenterPoint Energy through our online Customer Service form.”

Customers who believe they have been a victim of a scam are advised to file a report with the local police department.