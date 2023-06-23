EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The CenterPoint Foundation presented a $25,000 check inside the “I Am Tomorrow, Today” (IATT) house on East Columbia Street to Foster Care In The U.S. on June 23.

CenterPoint officials say the donation is a way to invest in programs that ensure local youth have the tools and skills they need to succeed in work and life.

“Sometimes it’s hard to get that notice and form those partnerships with large corporations, and, sometimes, it takes time, as it does often,” said Jessica Angelique, Foster Care In The U.S.’s founder and executive director. “But it means — it means the world to me.”

Learn more about Foster Care In The U.S.

Once officially open, Foster Care In The U.S. will offer seven beds and a private room for pregnant and parenting young adults inside the IATT house.