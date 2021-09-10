CenterPoint wants to continue updating natural gas infrastructure

EVANSVILLE, Ind – CenterPoint Energy has asked the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to continue its natural gas infrastructure improvements during the next five years to comply with federal pipeline safety rules.

The natural gas system improvements are a continuation of efforts over the last seven years to upgrade and maintain portions of CenterPoint Energy’s 3,200-mile network of distribution mains and transmission pipelines through its pipeline replacement and transmission line integrity management programs. The work will primarily consist of replacing 108 miles of bare steel and cast-iron distribution mains with new mains, most of which will be plastic, as well as inspecting and upgrading transmission pipelines. Together, these efforts will call for an estimated $280 million in investments.

If the plan is approved as filed, customer bills will not reflect these investments until 2023. Additional improvements will adjust bills modestly in subsequent years as the infrastructure projects are completed. The filing has no impact on electric bills.

For an overview of CenterPoint Energy’s gas system modernization plan outlining the infrastructure upgrades, visit www.centerpointenergy.com/pipelinereplacement.