CENTERTOWN, Ky. (WEHT) — A Centertown man faces several charges after deputies say someone complained about him being passed out at a gas station.

Deputies were sent to the Fast Way Food Mart around 7:30 Monday morning.

Deputies say Dwayne Hackney, 31, had a pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue and a marijuana cigarette in plain view.

While searching the vehicle, deputies say they found a gun, approximately half a zip-lock bag full of marijuana, a large amount of cash and drug paraphernalia.