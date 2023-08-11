CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — State and federal officials gathered with the public as Central City’s rich history was uncovered. The city has 150 years’ worth of history, and the public celebrated with an anniversary time capsule opening.

“..Yellow Stone National Park had just opened. The telephone had not yet been invented. So to everyone here – there will not be an iPhone in there,” said Andy Beshear, the Kentucky Governor.

Residents and their pets awaited the opening of the capsule in the Kentucky heat. Congressman Brett Guthrie of the 2nd Congressional District said the community ties are evident.

“I think you need to celebrate your big wins and being a solid community. It actually goes beyond a 150 years being a community, but being a city for 150 years is absolutely phenomenal. I’m really proud to be here,” said Guthrie.

Other officials represented included U.S. Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul. The Muhlenberg County High School Brass Quartet performed the national anthem and played the ballad “My Old Kentucky Home”.

When it came to the capsule’s contents, Governor Beshear was responsible for the big reveal.

Its contents included a Central City Jaycee’s sweatshirt, a yard stick from an old furniture store, and sugar snaps.

Following the capsule opening, Governor Beshear announced that he was appointing $3.1 million to benefit Muhlenberg County.

Officials say the funding will benefit the growing city’s tourism, water infrastructure, law enforcement, and local non-profits in the community.

“I mean, when we look at where people are going now. It’s all over Kentucky. This 150th anniversary is gonna bring people here. It’s the small businesses, the restaurants, and others that people go in to spend their dollars, and everybody ought to get a part of what was over a $12 billion dollar economic impact,” said Beshear.

Stroud City became Central City in the year 1883.