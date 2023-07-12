HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-The Central City Police Department is warning the public about a scam that is going around the area.

According to the post on the Central City Police Department Facebook page, a person is using an app that allows them to mask their call using the Central City Police Department’s phone number.

They are also introducing themselves as Chief of Police Jason Lindsey with a fictitious badge number and threatening citizens with an arrest warrant if they do not send money.

The Central City Police Department is asking that you report any information you may have about the scam.