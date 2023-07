HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Central City Police Department is warning of an increase in counterfeit money across the city.

Officers say that they’ve recently received several calls which have produced fake ten, twenty, and one-hundred dollar bills. The Police Department is urging people engaging in cash transactions to take appropriate safety measures.

If community members believe that they have come into possession of counterfeit money, they are urged to call the police right away.