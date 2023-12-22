HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Central City teenager was arrested in Butler County after an alleged fight at a Morgantown boat ramp.

Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor state officers responded to a shots fired call at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Old River Road.

After talking with witnesses, Taylor states a local male was involved in a fight with another male from Muhlenberg County. He also states another male, Keenan Noffsinger, 18, of Central City, hit the juvenile and went to his vehicle to grab a gun.

Taylor states another juvenile tried to stop Noffsinger and the two reportedly fought and Noffsinger allegedly pulled the trigger, nearly shooting the juvenile in the face.

Taylor says the juvenile got shrapnel-like wounds from the bullet hitting the ground close to his face when witnesses began to run while Noffsinger allegedly fired at least two more rounds into the air before fleeing the scene with other people from Muhlenberg County.

The juvenile was medically cleared after suffering minor wounds to the face, neck and mouth.

Noffsinger was arrested at his parent’s house at about 2:30 a.m. and was transported to the Butler County Jail and charged with the following: