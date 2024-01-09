CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — From 1988 until 2002, John Prine and The Everly Brothers spent years performing at the duo’s Homecoming Central City Music Festival. Two decades later, the three country music greats are being honored in the designs for a town square update.

“Those three individuals are kind of the heart and soul of the music festival years. The very first music festival drew over 5000 people. At our peak, we were getting 20,000 people from all over the world to come and visit our community and celebrate the music,” says Dr. Freddie Mayes, the city’s Tourism Director.

Festival square will include 6-foot replica statues of the artists’ guitars and granite walls that tell the history of the festival performance.

“There was already a tribute in the community for the Everly Brothers, but there was nothing specific for John Prine,” says Mayes.

Work is being done everyday for the million dollar project, and they expect a lot of progress over the next 2 weeks. Mayes says it’s made possible by with help from the city and county, and public donations.

“Farmers Bank and Trust made property available to us. They transferred over to the city. We’re probably 85% complete. We were able to get the guitars for it to be installed next week. Those music class to be installed shortly after that. We have stone to get on those concrete walls”

Officials say the Everly Brothers Foundation provided funding for the statues that will commemorate the late musicians, and they’ll be the crowning feature. They’ll wait until the weather is a little warmer to host a dedication held in May, just before the city’s big cruise in and car show.

“This kind of sets the tone for the year because our first major event of the year will be the dedication of that property. And we expect that it’s going to be significant in terms of appeal for people who want to come and celebrate the careers of all those artists,” says the tourism director.