OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A ceremony was held in Owensboro to honor fallen soldiers on Sunday night.

Tri-staters were able to visit the Kentucky Vietnam War Memorial wall all weekend.

The memorial was set up at the VFW post downtown.

Sunday was the last night the memorial was in town and a ceremony was held at the VFW.

The post commander says 51 people from Daviess County died in the Vietnam war.

“One of them was David Nash. He’s a Medal of Honor recipient. A grenade was thrown in his location with his squad and he jumped on that grenade and saved his squad’s life,” said Joey Benningfield, commander of VFW post 696.

The veterans that did make it home were not given a warm welcome.

“So our Vietnam vets came back piecemeal and were not thanked, were not congratulated. They were spit on. And we need to make that up as a country. And part of this is to help them recover still,” said Benningfield.

This was the 3rd time the traveling memorial has been in Daviess County.