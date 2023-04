HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – If you want to attract hummingbirds to your yard, it is suggested that you use certain types of bird feeders.

While most birds prefer seeds, hummingbirds’ preference lies with sweet nectar. You can make the nectar easily using granulated sugar.

Experts say that a red feeder is the best color to use for hummingbirds. A flower-shaped feeder is also a bonus.