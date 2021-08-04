Champaign man arraigned on first-degree murder in boy’s death

URBANA, Ill. (AP) — A Champaign man has been arraigned on a first-degree murder charge in the slaying of a 14-year-old boy, whose body was found last week in a roadside ditch.

Fifty-five-year-old Daryl Vandyke told a Champaign County judge on Tuesday that he understood his rights and the charges he faces in Steven Butler III’s killing.

He’s accused of repeatedly striking Butler with an ax or other edged tool on July 29, knowing his acts would kill the teen.

The News-Gazette of Champaign reports the boy’s father reported him missing the night of July 29, hours after he left the family home, purportedly to mow a lawn.