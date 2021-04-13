Changes bring about traffic issues at major intersection

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Changes revolving around eight lanes of highway and the intersection of Highway 41 and Washington Avenue may cause a headache for some drivers.

But it’s all part of a proactive measure to keep pedestrians safe.

Evansville resident Sarah Hills said, “I came up here and I seen like three cars and like a bunch of cops and thought like maybe somebody’s pulled over. And then I seen a bunch of guys with stop signes and I was like okay well maybe then there’s a huge wreck.”

But these INDOT workers are trying to prevent wrecks and other hazards. They reworked traffic flow – in a big way – to allow a safer walk for pedestrians — including many students crossing highway 41.

“U.S. 41 southbound and northbound right to your turn movements from U.S. 41 on to Washington avenue are no longer allowed on red, Washington Avenue eastbound. We’ve added a signal for left turn movements on U.S. 41 left turn yield while the signal is green, and a signal has been added for those right turn movements as well,” said Jason Tiller of INDOT.

As for westbound traffic on Washington Avenue, drivers can now expect just one configuration and action for each lane.

INDOT says unexpected wiring issues kept the work going well into the evening — frustrating drivers.

But with a pedestrian overpass project not scheduled until 2025, most people we talked to say this work is needed.

“Bosse needs this. The delay? It don’t even matter. I’m not gonna lie the delay, it don’t even matter. Because, I mean you see how dangerous it is, I went to Bosse so I’m biased. I’m not gonna lie to you. So yeah, no, it ain’t no inconvenience. I don’t think so. I think this should have happened 10, 15 years ago,” said Deion Couto.

INDOT says the signals should be operating properly tomorrow. But they advise drivers to slow down, and to leave extra time to get to your destination since you can expect to encounter delays.

