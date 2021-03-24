Changes brought forth by pandemic could be permanent

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A year of the Covid-19 pandemic has brought forth changes in our everyday life. And now the question on many minds is what will become permanent?

Suneal Bedi, an assistant professor with the Indiana University Kelley School of Business says without customary actions like shaking hands, people have had to find other ways to connect.

“So like, how do we make an impression now? Right? How do you really make that connection human connection with a business partner with, with with a colleague, and I think it’s hard,” said Bedi.

Even children have experienced less connection having less play dates. A lot of their everyday life going virtual.

“We have learned that we’re excited to continue with really our virtual offerings. This summer, we had a spanish language program that was that was really, really successful. So hopefully we can continue to have more of an online presence, as well as all the fun that’s always been here in the museum,” said Nate McCoullough-Haddix from CMOE.

Places of worship had their own challenges… Prompting changes, that in the beginning were considered difficult, but now, may be permanent.

“We used to distribute communion under the cup at every one of our masses and I don’t know if we’ll ever get that back.”

Restaurants and their patrons have also been forced to roll with the changes. Condiments and salt/pepper shakers being provided on the tables may be a thing of the past.

“And it’s interesting. See, because once you think about it, and you go, oh, that is kind of gross, that maybe 100 people have used this ketchup bottle and near their mouths right before I have,” said Tyler Maassen of The Rooftop.

“I take pride in that is now operating the way that I’ve always felt it should be operated, you know, and it’s one of those things where it is exciting because I know moving forward, we’re only going to be able to do things better than we did before,” he added.

The Rooftop says they will also continue keeping their tables six feet apart as they’ve found that their customers prefer having more space to enjoy their experience.

(This story was originally published on March 24, 2021)