HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-Driving on State Road 66 near Epworth Road in Warrick County is causing some new challenges.

Displaced left turn lanes are being installed next to Deaconess Gateway Hospital It’s one of the first projects like it in Indiana.

INDOT officials such as Michael Siegler say the new turn lanes are diverted to the on-going lanes and will help with the flow of traffic and hopefully cut down on accidents.

“What we are currently doing is reconfiguring the intersection to install a dual-displaced left turn. This will all take place over the next year and a half. Completion is approximately November 2024; the primary focus is to help with rear-end collisions on State Road 66 at the Epworth intersection.”

INDOT officials say the three-phase project is expected to cause minor traffic delays throughout construction.