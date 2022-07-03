MARION, Ky. (WEHT) – Changes have been made to Marion’s water distribution schedule.

To pick up water, you must show an ID. Officials ask that this water be used for cooking and drinking.

If you need to make special arrangements due to health or transportation issues, call 270-965-2266.

Location: 131 Rochester Ave. (Old National Guard Armory)

Directions: Turn onto East Bellville Street, then turn LEFT onto Cherry Street. At the stop sign

turn RIGHT onto Rochester Ave. The Armory is on the LEFT. Once you arrive at 131 Rochester

Ave pull into the large parking lot and follow the signage posted.

Tuesday, July 5

Last Name A – I (9:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M.) – (2:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M.)

Wednesday, July 6

Delivery Day (By Arrangements Only)

Thursday, July 7

Last Name J – R (9:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M.) – (2:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M.)

Friday, July 8

Last Name S – Z (9:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M.) – (2:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M.)