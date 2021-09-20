Charges dropped against man accused in shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Charges have been dropped against an Evansville man accused in a 2020 shooting.

Prosecutors say battery and other charges were dropped against Seth Wrinkles because of evidence issues and a lack of witness cooperation. Wrinkles was accused of shooting a woman on West Louisiana and then hiding from police. The woman survived.

Wrinkles is the son of Matthew Eric Wrinkles who was executed in 2009 for a triple murder conviction. The shooting happened 26 years to the date after that triple homicide.

