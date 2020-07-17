Charges filed, warrants issued in Lake Monroe incident

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — Warrants for two individuals involved in an incident at Lake Monroe have been issued.

Over the Fourth of July weekend, Vauhxx Booker says a group of white men assaulted him and threatened to “get a noose” after claiming that he and his friends had trespassed on private property at Lake Monroe in Monroe County.

Friday, Monroe County Prosecuting Attorney Erika Oliphant filed court documents and arrest warrants for Sean M. Purdy and Jerry Edward Cox II.

Purdy is alleged to have committed Criminal Confinement, a Level 5 felony; Battery Resulting in Moderate Bodily Injury, a Level 6 felony; and Intimidation, a Level 6 felony.

Court documents say Purdy said “get a noose” during the incident, leading to the intimidation charge.

Cox is alleged to have committed Aiding, Inducing or Causing Criminal Confinement, a Level 5 felony; Battery Resulting in Moderate Bodily Injury, a Level 6 felony; Intimidation, a Class A misdemeanor; Battery, a Class B misdemeanor; and Battery, a Class B misdemeanor.

The FBI confirmed it also is still investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 17, 2020)