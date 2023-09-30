EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The annual River City Wiffle Ball Classic returned to the historic Bosse Field in Evansville on Saturday to benefit two local non-profits.

Thirty-two teams and 160 players competed to help “strike out homelessness” in the community.

The games started at 8:30 in the morning and went until 5:00 at night.

The tournament benefits Echo Housing and Aurora.

Both organizations work to provide permanent housing to those who need it most.

“So a majority of the time, individuals present to us with nothing with a backpack on their back and the clothing that they’re wearing,” said Echo Housing CEO Savvanah Wood. “So these proceeds go to provide the stability and the support they need when they move into their apartment or home.”