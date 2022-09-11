CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WEHT) – One dream shared by four women is about to come true. Courtney Tutt, Jennifer Vega, Raymondy Ramothibe and Erica Woodson have been working hard to open Medella House.

Reports say Medella House is a non-profit, sober living house that “encompasses an initiative of hope and recovery.” Their mission? To provide a structured, therapeutic, safe and sober living environment for women recovering from alcohol and/or substance abuse with the goal of recovery, self-worth and confidence.

The home will be able to hold up to six women and will not be available to women who are not at least 28 days sober first. The idea is to give women coming out of rehab or jail a supportive environment to continue staying sober instead of having them go back to the same circumstances that could cause them to relapse. Applications for the house can be found on their website.

This is a historic moment for Charlestown as it is the first sober living home zoning approved by the Board of Charlestown. The grand opening will take place on September 24.