MOUNT CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) – The Mayor of Mount Carmel, Joe Judge, shared an update on social media on the status of various road projects.

According to the post, 3rd Street will reopen when the 12 inch concrete cures to IDOT requirements which could be as soon as September 6. Division Street, south of 3rd Street, could possibly be open by the end of next week according to the Mayor.

He says Division Street, north of 3rd Street, will continue to be closed for a few more weeks after the sewer line has been replaced and the new water lines are put in. Reports say crews have started working on replacing the water lines from 3rd to 5th Street.

Officials say the Cherry Street project is taking more time than the original 90 days due to rain and other issues. However, the Mayor says, weather providing, they will soil cement on September 6 and he advises the residents who live in the area to keep their windows closed as the project will be really dusty. He reports that workers want the Cherry Street project done as much as the residents do and wishes everyone a safe weekend.