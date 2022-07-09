HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Certain chests sold at Costco are recalled after a tip-over accident involving a 10-year-old.

The Cayden 9-Drawer Chests were manufactured by Sampson International.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the “chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or serious injuries to consumers.”

The recalled products have manufacturing date codes between September 2019 and November 2019.

The commission says you should stop using these chests and return them for a full refund.

