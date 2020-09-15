Chick-fil-A with pimento cheese? Chain tests new sandwich

Image of the new Honey Pepper Pimento Cheese sandwich shared on social media by multiple Chick-fil-A locations in South Carolina.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Chick-fil-A is currently testing out a new sandwich in select locations: the Honey Pepper Pimento Cheese.

The company said the sweet and spicy sandwich is the original Chick-fil-A filet, drizzled with honey and topped with southern-style pimento cheese. It is served on a bun with pickled jalapenos.

According to a statement from a public relations agency that works with the fast-food chain, the sandwich is only being offered in Asheville, North Carolina and upstate South Carolina locations.

“Customer feedback will help us determine if it will be offered at additional restaurants in the future,” said Brent Reams of Jackson Spalding.

Chick-fil-A released a few new menu items nationally on Monday. Those items include the chocolate fudge brownie and a mocha cream cold brew.