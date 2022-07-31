SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) — A 10-year-old girl from Odon, Indiana has died after falling at Garden of the Gods, according to news outlets in southern Illinois.

Reports said the girl was visiting the Shawnee National Forest with her family Friday afternoon. While hiking, she fell about 100 feet, according to Jackson County Coroner Dr. Tom Kupferer.

She was flown to a hospital where she later died.

News outlets identified the girl as Everly Montgomery.

North Daviess Community Schools made a post on Facebook that said Everly was an incoming 4th grader and her mother is a teacher.

Everly’s obituary described her as an avid reader, with a smile that would brighten anyone’s day.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on August 4 at the Odon Christian Church, 658 W Elnora Street.