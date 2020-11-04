Child injured after being run over in driveway

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — A 2-year-old child was taken to the hospital Wednesday after police say his father ran over him with his vehicle.

Madisonville Police say the driver was pulling into the garage when he heard his son make a noise.

Unaware of where the child was, the driver then backed out of the garage and in doing so, rolled over his son.

The child was taken from the home by ambulance and his condition is not known.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 4, 2020)