CHICAGO, Ill. (WEHT) – Children in Illinois schools will have better access to healthy food options due to the recently signed House Bill 4813. Governor Pritzker signed this legislation on June 29 to help prioritize student’s health in schools.

“Illinois students deserve healthy, sustainable food options at every turn,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Schools are a haven. They are where our state’s children spend most of their time outside of the home—and our schools provide reliable, consistent meals for students, day in and day out. With this legislation, Illinois’ schools will be able to serve nutritious food options without having to jump through unnecessary, bureaucratic hoops.”

This act follows Pritzker’s Healthy Foods Access Program that was started this month which helps underserved areas access healthy foods. The program allows small retailers and grocery stores to get financial assistance from the government. It also includes expanding SNAP benefits purchasing options an an attempt to follow the ‘Roadmap to End Hunger’ plan in Illinois.

“Students deserve to receive healthy, high-quality meals that help them grow and learn,” said State Representative Jehan Gordon-Booth (D-Peoria). “For too long, our laws have locked school districts in a race to the bottom for ‘lowest bidder full service’ contracts that have disproportionately hurt low-income and minority students. I am thankful for the years of advocacy from parents, students and school officials who made today a reality because they wanted to create healthier outcomes for our children.”

Under House Bill 4813, school districts will be encouraged to choose contracts that promote the health and well-being of students and sources local food.

“Local school boards know what food options are best for students in their communities,” said State Senator Ram Villivalam (D-Chicago). “Our plan allows schools to contract with providers that share the same set of values as they do.”

The law is to be effective immediately.