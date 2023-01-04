OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) -The Owensboro Fire Department shared on their Facebook page that Target had recalled a children’s blanket due to fatalities.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), Target is recalling 204,000 Pillowfort Weighted Blankets, because a child can become entrapped by unzipping and entering the blanket, posing a risk of death by asphyxiation.

Reports say two girls. aged 4 and 6, became entrapped in the cover of the weighted blanket and died due to asphyxia at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina in April 2022. Target says it has received four reports in total of children becoming entrapped in these weighted blankets including the two fatalities.

CPSC says, “The blankets weigh 6 pounds, measure 60 inches long and 40 inches wide and have a removable, waterproof, washable cover. The blankets come in eight prints or colors including unicorn white, space navy, pink, blue, gray, buffalo plaid red, blue constellation, and unicorn pink. Item numbers 097-02-0140 (Unicorn – White), 097-02-0148 (Space Navy), 097-02-0361(Pink), 097-02-0363 (Blue), 097-02-0364 (Gray), 097-02-1603 (Buffalo Plaid – Red), 097-02-3904 (Blue Constellation) and 097-02-3905 (Unicorn – Pink) are printed on the fabric tag attached to the removable covers of the blankets.“

Officials say the blankets were sold by Target exclusively in stores and online from December 2018 to September 2022 for $40. CPSC recommends returning the recalled blankets immediately.

To return the blanket and get a refund you can contact Target at (800)-440-0680 to receive a prepaid return label for the mail or you can return it in any Target store. Additionally, you can find more information here.