China lunar mission brings Moon rocks to Earth

TAIPEI, Taiwan (WEHT) — For the first time in more than four decades, fresh samples of rock and debris have been delivered to Earth from the Moon.
A Chinese lunar capsule carrying the cargo has landed safely in Mongolia.
The craft landed on the moon December 1, and collected about four-and-a-half pounds of samples.
The successful mission was the latest breakthrough for China’s increasingly-ambitious space program, which includes a robotic mission to Mars, and plans for a permanent orbiting space station.
(This story was originally published on December 17, 2020)
