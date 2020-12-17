China lunar mission brings Moon rocks to Earth

TAIPEI, Taiwan (WEHT) — For the first time in more than four decades, fresh samples of rock and debris have been delivered to Earth from the Moon.

A Chinese lunar capsule carrying the cargo has landed safely in Mongolia.

The craft landed on the moon December 1, and collected about four-and-a-half pounds of samples.

The successful mission was the latest breakthrough for China’s increasingly-ambitious space program, which includes a robotic mission to Mars, and plans for a permanent orbiting space station.

