Christmas comes early to Santa Claus

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) – Christmas came a little early to the town of Santa Claus, Indiana this year. People are looking at the Santa Claus Land of Lights and stopping at the Santa Claus Christmas store to get festive. But someone lucked out before Christmas, winning the lottery in town.

People say they’d invest that money in to something good.

“We’d invest of a lot it,” said Ladawn Flamian.

Josie Raff, Santa Claus Christmas Store shift lead said she would use it for college.

People are also saying they are not letting COVID-19 bring them down and are counting their blessings this Christmas.

(This story was originally published on December 23, 2020)