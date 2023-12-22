OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WEHT)- Do you remember the Halloween display depicting a certain yellow pole from the Princeton Walmart? The couple who created those decorations have done it again, this time, for Christmas.

“I promised a Christmas edition,” Jared Skelton says.

Heather and Jared Skelton began sketching out the idea after their Halloween display. This is what they came up with- Wally the skeleton from their Halloween display driving Santa’s sleigh, and running it into the yellow pole that has a stop sign saying “Wally Stop Here.”

The yellow pole at the Princeton Walmart has gained quite the repertoire over the past few months and is known for its role in car accidents in the parking lot. It even has Facebook page dedicated to it.

“His step-sister is actually a victim of the yellow pole,” the Heather Skelton says.

Similar to the Halloween display, everything is made of Jared Skelton’s two hands.

“I cut all of the wood, did all of the sanding and painting,” Jared Skelton says.

The creation process took about two and a half weeks and is already a huge hit in the neighborhood.

“My neighbor from across the street says you are always outdoing me,” Skelton says.

As for Wally the skeleton, his time is not done yet. The Skelton’s say they are already planning for the next display.

“Not sure what the display will be yet…Forth of July maybe?”

The light display is located along South Gibson Street in Oakland City.