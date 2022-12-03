HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Dozens of families bundled up and headed to downtown Henderson to be part of an annual holiday tradition.

Floats went up and down Main Street as part of the 2022 Henderson Downtown Merchant’s Christmas Parade on Saturday.

For some, the parade has become a family tradition.

Mike Pressley said he began bringing his oldest daughter, Leslie, to the parade as a baby.

Now 48 years later, he brings his grandchildren.

“Well, my grandkids was all in the parade at one time in their life, either on a float with school or they were cheerleading or dancing or something. So I have seen a lot of different people and my family participate in the parade,” said Pressley.

He said he is grateful for the memories he’s made with his family.