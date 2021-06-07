City Engineer: Repairs coming to brick paving on Bob Jones Way in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A road that cuts through the heart of downtown Evansville is now getting some much needed upkeep.

The brick road paving along Bob Jones Way has started to sink and the city is now planning on fixing the problem.

Work on the road was anticipated to start last week, but officials said due to the weather and constant precipitation, work is being held off for the time being.

Those driving on Bob Jones Way between Southeast 4th Street and Southeast 6th Street will notice divots in the road between the brick and concrete paving.

Evansville City Engineer Brent Schmitt said they are working on getting the project taken care of sooner rather than later.

“There’s no concrete or asphalt below those bricks it’s all just rock,” said Schmitt. “You’re seeing a noticeable amount of sediment in those bricks and the reason that’s occurring is you have repetitive cycles of car tires leaving an extremely hard surface, going to those bricks and those bricks are just repeatedly pushing down.”

A portion of Walnut Street was renamed Bob Jones Way in 2019, but construction of the present day road started in 2015 and was completed in 2017 around the same time as the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel.

Schmitt said the design was completed in conjunction with the nearby Stone Family Center For Health Sciences. He said it’s a showcase area for the city’s infrastructure. But now just a few years later the city will have to fix it up.

“We know the reason why it’s happening,” Schmitt said. “We expected it to happen and we are going to pick those bricks up and relay the rock there and reset the bricks there at each approach.”

Schmitt said it’s normal for something like this to happen as the bricks get older.

“Even the contractor that laid the bricks basically told me when it was being done, expect in a year to 18 months to have to pick up and reset a lot of these bricks,” Schmitt said.

Other damaged bricks along Bob Jones Way are also being repaired.

The intersections at Southeast 4th Street and Southeast 6th Street could take up to three weeks in total to fix up. Officials said the work is covered by warranty and other contractual work.

(This story was originally published on June 7, 2021)