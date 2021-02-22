City of Evansville joins Nextdoor

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Nearly 1 in 4 households use the Nextdoor app, and there are over 18,000 users in Evansville alone. Today the city announced that they plan to share important news and emergency notifications relevant to their neighborhoods.

Local businesses use it to reach their customers, even providing coupons for them to use.But many public agencies like local police and fire departments use it to engage and inform the public. The Mayor’s office is just the latest to join in those efforts.

“We know those that are involved in their neighborhoods. They’re active, they care about their community. This is just one way we can engage with our residents all at once. Those that are using the app at a neighborhood level,” said Evansville’s Communications Director Noah Stubbs.

Stubbs adds that user still have their privacy on the app.

“What they want is for residents to be able to communicate within their neighborhoods and others. And the city entities are just there to share the information. So all the information you as the end user, might be engaged with, we as the staff can’t see what you’re sharing.”

It’s also been used as a means of meeting people to make quarantine less isolating and even to just be neighborly.

“Neighbors are coming together with grocery purchases, running errands to pick up medicine for elderly neighbors and just getting on a phone call with a lonely neighbor,” a Nextdoor representative shared.

The city of Evansville is already active on the app and posted about repairing potholes today. They said it will also be helpful in passing their weekly construction updates so they can update neighborhoods on specifics which apply to them.

(This story was originally published on February 22, 2021)