City of Henderson receives over $622,000 grant from US Dept. of Transportation

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The US Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration announced a $622,383 grant for the City of Henderson and Henderson Area Rapid Transit (HART) Tuesday.

The money comes from the CARES Act, which President Donald Trump signed in March. HART will use the funds for operating and preventative maintenance expenses that are necessary to maintain service during the pandemic.

This historic $25 billion in grant funding will ensure our nation’s public transportation systems can continue to provide services to the millions of Americans who continue to depend on them US Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao

(This story was originally published on July 7, 2020)

