City of Jasper launching new grant program

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — The City of Jasper is looking to revitalize its downtown facades through a new grant program with the city and the nonprofit Heart of Jasper.

The organization will provide up to $50,000 for improvements to businesses and properties in the downtown area.

Property owners can apply for grants for the projects costing more than $5,000. Approved projects get a match of up to $10,000.

Officials say they hope this will draw more retail growth and investment to those areas.

“Really our hope is to just have this as a tool for the building owners in the downtown district that want to make facade improvements on their building and really preserve that historic character on those buildings that we already have in the Downtown Jasper area,” Kate Schwenk, Heart of Jasper director, said.

The deadline to apply is March 18 and the winners will be announced March 27.

(This story was originally published on February 10, 2021)