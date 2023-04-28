HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The City of Owensboro has announced that starting on May 1, a contractor plans to reopen West 4th Street to traffic. That reopening is currently set for Monday afternoon.

Maple Street, from West 4th Street to West 5th Street, will remain closed for the time being. Crews then plan to close West 5th Street from Maple Street to Orchard Street for an estimated duration of 60 days.

Traffic will be detoured during this closure. Officials ask that you use caution and attention while driving in that area.