HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) –The City of Owensboro has passed an ordinance that would put restrictions on the hours of operation at Smothers Park.

The park, which had previously been open 24 hours a day, will now have new hours that the public is allowed to visit. The new hours will be from 5 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. every day.

This change in hours is a result of a rise in crime and property damage in the area.

An amendment to an article of the Owensboro Municipal Code also updated the language that went over training for individuals who had been granted permission to serve alcoholic beverages on city property.

The ordinance will go into effect tonight.