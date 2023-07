HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-In Sturgis, Kentucky, the city hall building is currently closed. However, no city services have stopped.

That is, according to Mayor Kent Sayle. He says the city has been having some staffing issues recently, and that’s why City Hall has had to close.

Sayle says that they are receiving help from the Green River Area Development District to keep things running.

At this time, there’s no word on when city hall will reopen.