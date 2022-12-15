WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Webster County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jordan Wright, 31, of Clay, on Thursday at the Webster County Court House in Dixon.

Detectives say they had received reports that Wright had been selling Suboxone, a prescription medicine often used to treat opioid dependence and is considered a Controlled Substance, Schedule III Narcotic. According to police reports, Wright was selling Suboxone on the property of Wright’s Trucking Company.

Authorities say detectives with the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force and the Providence Police Department conducted two separate undercover buys of Suboxone Strip Packages from Wright on May 24 and June 8 with help from Clay Police Department.

Wright was arrested without incident and transported to the Webster County Detention Center where he is being held without bond on the following charges: