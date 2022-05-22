Wabash County Ky. (WEHT)– Mount Carmel and Keenesburg are cleaning up debris after two waves of severe weather. The first came in Thursday night, the National Weather Service says an EF-2 tornado packed winds of up to 115 miles per hour. The second wave came in Saturday night and gave residents quite a scare.

Steve Dossett was driving to work Thursday night when the storm hit.

“I was thinking the worst,” he said.

Since that night, he says work has been non-stop.

“There were four big trees that went down, and one big tree. That was my favorite, it provided shade for my house,” he said.

With the help of his family, they have been able to make progress and help the community.

“We had to get all the trees and stuff out and help the electric companies restore power,” he said.

Elsewhere in Keenesburg, some are reflecting on the night, like Bob Jones. He was getting ready for bed when the storm hit and says his air conditioner started making loud noises and shaking when the storm hit. But the severe weather continued over the weekend. Another round of storms came through Saturday.

“I was scared because I thought that we were going to get it again last night,” Jones said.

Now, Jones says he is helping is neighbors pick up the pieces.

“Our neighbor is older, so we helped her clean up. We have been helping along the street too. The village has been coming together to help each other so that has been amazing,” he said.

Dossett says he even found some antiques, undamaged by the winds, as he helped clean up.

“I did find a few old jars in perfect condition, probably back from the 1900s,” he said.

Jones said he’s proud of the way his community has come together.

“I think we will get it all cleaned up and go about our lives, and hope we never see another one.” He says,