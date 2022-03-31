CARMI, Ill. (WEHT) – Trees, fences, roofs and some houses were damaged following strong and severe thunderstorms that produced strong winds and at least one confirmed tornado in White County, Illinois. Less than 24 hours removed from those storms, residents were beginning the cleanup and rebuilding process.

“Not major damage, but enough that it’s going to be costly for some residents,” says White County Emergency Management Director Patrick Scates.

Scates was joined by meteorologists from the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Paducah on a damage survey in White County. The survey conducted concluded the damage in White County, including the city of Carmi, was caused by an EF1 tornado.

“It’s hard to tell in these that are moving that fast,” explains Steve Eddy, Meteorologist In-Charge at the National Weather Service in Paducah. “But we had radar indications, which is why we issued the warnings anyway, that there was rotation going on in the actual storm. So we were very confident that it was probably tornado damage from the beginning.”

This same storm system was responsible for damage in Union County, Kentucky, primarily the Morganfield area. One storm report confirmed a wind gust of over 70 mph when the storms moved through Morganfield, though the damage across Union County was caused by damaging winds, not a tornado.

The severe weather setup with this line of storms was very common for the Tristate, where we see a line of strong to severe storms with small areas of circulation within the line, which can briefly touch down. Despite this being a common occurrence for our region, Eddy says residents should always take warnings seriously, especially during nighttime events.

“Often times they’re at night when you can’t even see them,” says Eddy. “So the best advice I will ever give anybody is, when a warning is issued, go inside. Don’t go outside and check.”