HENDERSON, KY. (WEHT)- A judge is expected to sentence Clifton Fletcher to forty-five years in prison. Earlier this month, Eyewitness News reported that Fletcher pleaded guilty to murder in the death of Gamia Lechelle Stuart.

Stuart was found shot back in December of 2022. Authorities say that she was on her way home from her boyfriend’s house when she reported seeing Fletcher following her. After his arrest, Fletcher was charged with murder and stalking. Investigators say that on a previous occasion, Fletcher pointed a gun at Stuart and threatened to kill her as well as himself.

Fletcher is set to be sentenced by video conference at 10 a.m. this morning.