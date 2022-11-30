OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force announced on social media the arrest of a woman on Wednesday in the 400 block of West 2nd Street.

The post reads, “The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force would like to inform the customers of 405 West 2nd Street Apartment #7 that it is now “CLOSED” for business.”

Reports say Selina Hamilton, 51, of Beaver Dam, was arrested on drug trafficking charges while executing a search warrant on the apartment. According to authorities, Hamilton had an outstanding indictment warrant for trafficking methamphetamine.

Officials say the arrest was the result of an investigation in which undercover officers purchased methamphetamine from Hamilton from the apartment. Hamilton was arrested on her indictment warrant and also obtained new charges resulting from the search.

Hamilton is being held at the Ohio County Detention Center on the following charges: