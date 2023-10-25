HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Drivers in Daviess county can expect some closures along U.S. 60 in Daviess County over the next few days.

Crews will be working overnight along the U.S. 60 bypass from Horse Fork Creek Bridge to Highway 54 to seal cracks in the pavement in an effort to prevent further water damage to the roadway. This work will be done from 6:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. and is expected to wrap up on Friday.

Crews will also close the westbound ramp from U.S. 60 to Kentucky 54 today between 8:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. to install new signage along the road.

And finally tomorrow, October 26, the eastbound ramp from U.S. 60 to Interstate 165 will be also be closed from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.