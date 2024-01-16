WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Commonwealth’s frigid temperatures and icy roads are forcing schools, businesses and court systems to put safety first. The Webster County Courthouse will be closed through January 17, due to heating issues.

“We noticed that the old courthouse was down to about 40 degrees, and the boiler was not working. However, the Judicial Center is open, and court is running as normal,” says Jeremy Moore, Webster County’s Emergency Management Director.

The Ohio County Courthouse closed its doors on January 16, because of the wind chill factor and road conditions. The facility has rescheduled all court appearances for Friday.

Homes are fighting to keep warm with the help of plumbing and heating technicians. Staff say they’re trying to stay warm and tend to nearly 100 calls daily.

“…Gloves, and a hat, a big jacket, [lots of coffee], and we just keep moving. Where the heat is out completely, they come first. Then, people that have some heat, and then you sort of prioritize them down,” says Brad Land, the Installation Manager at Henry’s Plumbing Inc. Heating and Air.

“It’s tricky to try to get a number of plumbing calls done in a day and oftentimes there’s a little bit of overtime,” says Joshua Vandgrift, the Plumbing Manager at Henry’s Plumbing Inc.

Homes are trying to stay warm, and students are finding their way to computers for digital learning. School systems say they are trying their best to inform families, as early as possible, so they can plan for childcare.