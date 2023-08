HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- A colt in Vanderburgh County has become Indiana’s first positive case of West Nile in horses for the year.

The state board of animal health has confirmed that the 2-year-old stallion showed symptoms of West Nile a few days ago and has been euthanized.

According to the Equine Disease Communications Center, over half of Indiana’s counties have reported virus-positive mosquito pools this summer, and the Board of Animal Health has said they expect more cases to be reported.