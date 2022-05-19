INDIANAPOLIS — The 2022 NFL schedule is out.

On this week’s episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell and Joe Hopkins begin the show with news.

The fellas then discuss the Colts’ latest free agent signing (2:30) and speculate on which veterans Indy may bring in next (6:51).

Chappell then talks about some takeaways from his conversations with players this week (28:44).

Finally, the duo breaks down the Colts’ 2022 schedule and makes predictions (38:08).

