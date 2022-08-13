INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts lost their preseason opener 27-24 at Buffalo as Matt Ryan made his debut at quarterback for Indianapolis.

The Bills rallied from a 14-point deficit to win on a 46-yard Tyler Bass field goal at the final gun.

Ryan played just over a quarter in his first preseason action in two years, finishing 6 of 10 for 58 yards. The offense was only able to muster three points in four series with him under center.

Ryan’s field goal drive was set up by one of four turnovers the Colts’ defense forced in the first half. Rodney McLeod intercepted a tipped Case Keenum pass setting up the offense at the Buffalo 10 yard line. After the drive stalled out, Rodrigo Blankenship kicked a 24-yard field goal to the give the Colts an early 3-0 lead.

Isaiah Rodgers also picked off a Keenum pass and recovered a fumble, while rookie Curtis Brooks scooped up a Keenum fumble for a productive first half for Gus Bradley’s defense.

Back-up quarterback Nick Foles relieved Ryan and turned the ball over in his first two possessions, before rebounding to lead the team on nine-play, 64 yard touchdown drive to give the Colts the lead back at the half. Foles connected with Ty’Son Williams for on a 15-yard scoring play. The Colts led 10-7 at halftime.

Sam Ehlinger played the third quarter at quarterback, orchestrating a 12-play, 75 yard scoring drive. The second-year quarterback found rookie tight end Jelani Woods for an 11-yard touchdown.

Hamilton Heights H.S. product Sterling Weatherford had an interception in the fourth quarter for the Colts’ fifth takeaway. Weatherford is trying to make the roster as an undrafted free agent linebacker.

Ehlinger converted the turnover into a second touchdown pass, hitting basketball-turned-football player Michael Jacobson for a 12-yard score to put the Colts up 24-10 before the Bills’ comeback.

The Colts will host two joint practices with Detroit on Wednesday and Thursday at Grand Park in Westfield before hosting the Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium at 1:00 p.m.