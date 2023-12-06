INDIANAPOLIS – DeForest Buckner had Grover Stewart’s back Wednesday afternoon, just as he and the defensive line had for the past six games.

As Stewart walked toward his cubicle in the Indianapolis Colts locker room to meet with the local media after serving his six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substances policy, Buckner served as guard dog.

He provided his defensive tackle cohort time to slip into something more comfortable. Stewart slowly pulled on a shirt.

“You ready?” Buckner glanced back to Stewart with a playful smile.

“Yeah.”

In fact, Stewart was beyond ready.

He had been back in the building the past three weeks, but Monday was the first time he was actually in next-game mode.

“I probably didn’t even sleep Sunday,” Stewart said. “I was ready.”

Being around the team but not being allowed to practice while his suspension ran its course was “awkward.”

“I was like, ‘I get to do this, but not that?’ Yeah, that was crazy,” Stewart said.

Now, he’s back and the timing couldn’t be better.

The Colts went 4-2 during Stewart’s absence and take a four-game winning streak and 7-5 record into Sunday’s meeting with the Bengals in Cincinnati. In the fluid AFC playoff picture, they currently hold one of three wild-card spots.

“I’m proud of the guys, man,” Stewart said. “Each and every week going out there and giving their all. And being on this four-game win streak, you can’t ask for more than that.”

Coordinator Gus Bradley compared Stewart’s return to his defense with adding a “highly-touted free agent” heading in to week 14.

“He’s going to add a good player to the roster and come in and play right away,” he said. “Yeah, I think we’re all excited to get him back in here not only as a player, but what he brings to the whole unit.”

Cornerback Kenny Moore II took it a step further. The team, he insisted, will embrace the total package.

“Everything he brings to the team is definitely an asset and that’s something we can definitely use in this stretch drive that we’re about to go on,” he said. “I’m talking about all of Grover.

“He’s an asset to the team. Consistency, his attitude, obviously his attributes… his jokes. He keeps things fresh.”

Stewart has evolved from a 2017 fourth-round draft pick to an interior D-line difference-maker who earned a three-year, $30.75 million extension in November 2020. It’s worth noting he’ll be a free agent at the end of the season.

Since grabbing a starter’s spot in 2019, the 6-4, 314-pounder had started 69 straight games before being suspended. He often played at a near-Pro Bowl level with 259 tackles, including 154 solos, 27 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and 32 quarterback hits.

When Stewart and Buckner weren’t creating interior havoc on their own, they were freeing up the linebackers to flow to the football.

Stewart, 30, said he was “surprised” when the league informed him of the suspension, but declined to elaborate on the specifics.

“I’m past that now,” he said. “I’m moving forward.”

He doesn’t anticipate being on a pitch count in his first game since week 6 against Jacksonville.

“No,” he said with a smile. “All game.”

Again, the timing is ideal.

Despite the team’s first four-game win streak since 2018, the defense has been vulnerable to the run without Stewart. In the first six games with Stewart and Buckner anchoring the middle, it allowed averages of 113.5 yards per game and 3.7 yards per attempt. In the six games without Stewart, the averages mushroomed to 153 and 4.7, respectively.

You’re back to help strengthen the run D?

“Oh, yeah,” he said. “I’m here.”

And rest assured, that beats where Stewart has been.

“The last six weeks have been hard for me,” he said. “I’m sitting at home, watching the guys go out there each and every week and fight and do their job. It was hard for me just watching them knowing I couldn’t be out there helping them.

“Every day, I’m up early working out, conditioning, watching film, working on my craft.”

A natural benefit of the suspension is Stewart returns as physically sound as possible considering it’s December.

“I feel like a new man,” he said. “I’m ready.”

Muhammad suspended

As the Colts welcomed back Stewart following his six-game suspension, the NFL announced defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad has been suspended six games for violating its PED policy.

Muhammad was on the practice squad and is out for the remainder of the season and the first playoff game if the Colts earn a postseason berth. If they don’t and Muhammad still is with the team in 2024, the suspension carries over to the ’24 opener.

Muhammad hadn’t appeared in a game this season but appeared in 64 games with 25 starts from 2018-21.

